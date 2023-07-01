Arshad Warsi has been receiving a lot of applause for his role in the much-awaited second season of Asur 2, which came out after a long wait of about three years. The actor has been in the limelight for the show and recently, in an interview, opened up about losing on Jolly LLB 2 to Akshay Kumar and Bigg Boss to Salman Khan. Scroll below to get the deets.

For the unversed, Arshad will be returning in Jolly LLB 3 and go head to head with Akshay in the film. He has given Bollywood its iconic gift by playing the role of Circuit in Munnabhai MBBS in 2003; he admitted not being happy with his role in another successful film, Hulchal. Arshad opened up and got candid about those films and his role after over a decade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Amar Ujala, Arshad Warsi opened up about why he did not come back to host Bigg Boss after hosting the popular reality show’s pilot season, and he also spoke about not being a part of Jolly LLB 2, which was done by Akshay Kumar. He revealed, “Now Jolly LLB 3 is in the making, and you will see Akshay teaming up with me in the film. This was the original plan – I’d feature in the first film, he’ll do the second.”

Arshad Warsi, then speaking of not returning to Bigg Boss after doing its Season 1, said, “As for Bigg Boss, I could not do the next season as I had gone to London for a shoot. But I do believe Salman Khan is the best shot the show could have. No one could have done that job better than Salman. The reality show needs a ‘Dabangg’’ like Salman.” He then went on to reveal that he was not happy about Priyadarshan’s Hulchul featuring Akshaye Khanna and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

He said, “To tell you the truth, I did not enjoy working on Hulchul. It is a weird coincidence. Acting is my profession, and I have to do it. But, personally, I was not too happy with the film. I just did my job and walked away. At times, a few things in life end up being not good,” upon being asked whether he got the part due to his role Circuit prior to Hulchul.

On the professional front, Arshad Warsi’s Asur 2 came out last month and received a lot of praise among the fans, and he will soon be seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Goes N*de To Expose Her B**bs & N*pples In A Transparent Gold Body Paint, Netizens React “Sentinel Island’s People Have Better Fashion Sense Than Her”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News