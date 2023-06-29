Om Raut’s biggie Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, has crashed at the box office and has received negative feedback from fans and critics. The film was one of the most anticipated films of 2023, and people in the Bollywood fraternity are also criticising it, including Dipika Chikhlia and Mukesh Khanna, to name a few. In a recent interview, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri shared his views on Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film on the Hindu epic. He isn’t convinced that Alia Bhatt can ace the role of Goddess Sita but agrees with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, Nitesh’s Ramayana is one of the most discussed films, and although the cast isn’t officially announced yet, rumours have it that Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone have also been approached for it along with Ranbir and Alia.

Now reacting to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor being cast in Nitesh’s Ramayana, actor Sunil Lahri who played the role of ‘Lakshman’ in Ramanand Sagar’s Hindu epic, shared his views on it.

Sunil Lahri said, “Both of them are very good actors and I think will do justice to the subject. Ranbir is a very good choice for the role of Ram and can deliver a good performance. Alia too is talented but I think if Alia had done the role of Sita five years earlier, she would have done more justice to the character. It’s my personal opinion. I feel Alia has changed in the last few years. I am not sure how convincing she will look as Sita now.”

What are your thoughts on Sunil expressing his views on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Tell us in the space below.

