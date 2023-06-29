Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is a force to be reckoned with in India right now. His RRR created history by making its impact globally and even at the Oscars. He is a visionary who combined the biggest names of the southern film industries and Bollywood and gave the viewers something to cherish forever. Before RRR, the director created a pan-India buzz with Baahubali. All the characters in the film created quite a stir, but there was a catch to it as well. And the catch was Sridevi!

Before Ramya Kishan, the late actress was considered for the role of Sivagami Devi for Baahubali: The Beginning. The latter refused to work in the film, and apparently, the director did not take the rejection well. He made some remarks that irked the actress, and she gave it back to him with grace. Scroll on to learn more.

As per MenXP, SS Rajamouli had said that Sridevi’s starry tantrums and high financial expectations were the reasons why she did not become a part of the film and thanked her for rejecting the offer. The actress and her producer husband, Boney Kapoor, were quite upset with his words. In an interview with DNA, the actress said, “First of all, I can’t believe he (Rajamouli) would talk like that. Secondly, I am not the kind to make any kind of demands. Whatever happened with Baahubali is in the past. Why are we talking about it now? There are so many roles that I’ve turned down in the past. I think it’s highly impolite to talk about the films you don’t do”.

Later on, SS Rajamouli also expressed his regret over his words while talking to DNA. He said, “As for whose version to believe, I guess it is for people to decide. But one thing is for sure. I shouldn’t have discussed the details on a public platform. That’s a mistake. And I regret it.” It is said that the issue was gradually resolved, and he and Sridevi were to collaborate on a movie together that would also star Mohanlal.

But obviously, no such thing happened. Sridevi passed away in 2018, and the director went ahead to give us one of the hittest movies of 2022, starring Prabhas and JR NTR.

Let us know what you think about the late actress’ decision, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

