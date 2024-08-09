We have found our new favorite ship as actress Han Ji Min and Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon have officially confirmed dating. Best known for shows like Behind Your Touch, Our Blues, and One Spring Night, Ji Min was born in 1982, while Choi Jung Hoon in 1992.

Earlier, it was mere speculation, but since both the artists’ agencies released an official statement, fans have been eager to know more about their love story. Han Ji Min’s agency, BH Entertainment, stated, “It is true that Han Ji Min and Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon are dating. The two recently developed into a romantic relationship.” Confirming the same, Jung Hoon’s agency Peponi Music stated, “After checking, it is true that the two first met through The Seasons: Choi Jung Hoon’s Night Park and that they recently developed into a romantic relationship.”

Dispatch released a photo of the couple on a date at a cafe in Seorae Village. As per the reports, the two often met near Choi Jung Hoon’s music studio as it was convenient because Jung Hoon had to spend most of his days in the studio working on different projects.

It all started in August 2023 when Han Ji Min made an appearance on The Seasons: Choi Jung Hoon’s Night Park. Fans have been rewatching the episode since the confirmation and have noticed a spark between the duo.

While fans and well wishers showered the couple with blessings, netizens did not waste time digging up about the past of both the artists. Choi Jung Hoon’s father was allegedly involved in financial fraud and was sentenced to three years in prison. Though it does not affect the relationship of the couple, it might not be good news for Jung Hoon’s professional career.

