If you like family K-Dramas, we have an exciting update for you! Romance in the House, starring Ji Jin-hee, Kim Ji-soo, and Son Na-eun is all set to hit the television screens soon. The show tells the story of a dysfunctional family.

It follows a man who goes bankrupt and divorces his wife, only to re-enter her and their daughter’s life over a decade later as a multi-billionaire. Here is how and when you can watch Romance in the House.

Romance in the House: Release Date and Streaming Platform

Romance in the House is all set to premiere on Netflix on August 10th, 2024. The show will debut in South Korea on the same date at 10:30 pm KST on JTBC and will air new episodes every Saturday and Sunday. Netflix will drop the episodes of the show at the same time as their Korean broadcast. The K-Drama is expected to feature 12 episodes in total.

What is the Storyline of Romance in the House?

Romance in the House follows Byeon Mu-Jin, who was married to Geum Ye-Yeon, and shares a daughter, Mi-Rae, and a son, Hyun-Jae, with her. Mu-Jin’s business ventures failed, causing the family to cut him off. After their divorce, Geum Ye-Yeon struggled to raise the kids alone. 11 years later, she works part-time at a big mart, and Mi-Rae works there too as an MD, supporting the family.

One day, Mu-Jin reappears as the owner of their residential building and tries to reunite with Geum Ye-Yeon. Mi-Rae opposes this, but Hyun-Jae supports their dad. Meanwhile, Mi-Rae gets involved with Nam Tae-Pyeong, a former taekwondo athlete now working as a security at the mart, hiding the fact that his father is the owner of the mart.

Who Stars in Romance in the House?

The show stars Ji Jin-hee (Designated Survivor: 60 Days) as Byeon Moo-jin, Kim Ji-soo (365: Repeat the Year) as Geum Ae-yeon, Son Na-eun (The Most Beautiful Goodbye) as Byeon Mi-rae, Yoon San-ha (Crazy Love) as Byeon Hyun-jae, and Choi Min-ho (Medical Top Team) as Nam Tae-pyeong. The series is written by Kim Young-yoon and directed by Kim Da-ye.

Is There a Trailer for Romance in the House?

Netflix released the official trailer for the show a few days ago. Watch it here:

