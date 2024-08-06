House Of The Dragon Season 3: Potential Release Date, Plot, Cast, & Everything We Know So Far

After eight exciting episodes, House of the Dragon Season 2 ended with its August 4, 2024 finale. The HBO fantasy drama, which started as a prequel to Game of Thrones, has been able to carve its own niche with its thrilling narrative.

Now that season 2 has ended, and the show has already been renewed for another instalment, fans can’t help but wonder what’s in store for House of the Dragon Season 3. Let’s find out.

House of the Dragon Season 3: Potential Release Date

Though HBO greenlit the third season of House of the Dragon before the season 2 premiere, fans still have to endure a long wait before they set their sights on the dragon dance. Each show in the series takes a long time to produce due to the huge scale of CGI and VFX infused into it. Since there were almost two years between the first two seasons, fans can expect to see Season 3 sometime in the summer of 2026.

However, HBO has yet to announce the official release date and the number of episodes.

House of the Dragon Season 3: Cast

All the characters who made it out alive in season 2 are expected to reprise their roles in season 3. The main cast members include Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen, Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, and Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen.

The cast also includes Harry Collett as Jacaerys “Jace” Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, Matthew Needham as Larys Strong, Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen, Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen, Kurt Egyiawan as Grand Maester Orwyle, Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Tom Bennett as Ulf White, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, and Freddie Fox as Gwayne Hightower.

Additionally, we will get to see some new characters, including Alicent’s youngest son, Daeron Targaryen, who is yet to be cast.

House of the Dragon Season 3: Storyline

Without getting into the spoilers in the book, we can confirm that the war will only get more intense in the upcoming season, with several deadly battles. Rhaenyra seems to have the upper hand over the Greens with more dragons and Daemon’s army in Harrenhal. On the other hand, Criston’s army is also marching towards Harrenhal, which might lead to an epic battle.

At the same time, the Greens have gotten their hands on the Triarchy’s warships, which will pose a threat to Corlys’ fleet. Meanwhile, Aegon has now fled King’s Landing, and it will be interesting to see how the power dynamics shift in the capital in his absence.

