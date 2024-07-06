George R. R. Martin Expresses His Disappointment About This Popular Scene In House Of The Dragon Season 2

While House of the Dragon Season 2 has been getting rave reviews for its storytelling and performance, one particular scene that has sparked discussions among the audience is the Blood and Cheese plot.

Those who have read the book, Fire & Blood, observed how the scene, which marked a terrific end to the first episode of the season, played out differently in the source material. George R. R. Martin, the author of the book, has now joined the debate himself, highlighting that there were some issues with the television adaptation of Blood and Cheese.

George R. R. Martin Says There Are ‘Complicated Issues’ in the Blood and Cheese Scene in House of the Dragon Season 2

Martin took to his blog, ‘Not a Blog,’ on July 5th to express his opinion on House of the Dragon Season 2. The author praised the direction and performances in the show, revealing that he briefly watched the first two episodes of the new season. Martin then addressed the criticism of the book readers towards the Blood and Cheese arc in the series, accepting that he also disliked the screen adaptation of one of the most gruesome events of the Dance of Dragons.

“The only part of the show that is drawing criticism is the conclusion of the Blood and Cheese storyline. Which ending was powerful, I thought… a gut punch, especially for viewers who had never read Fire & Blood. For those who had read the book, however… Well, there’s a lot to be said about that, but this is not the place for me to say it. The issues are too complicated,” Martin wrote on his blog.

How the Blood and Cheese Scene Panned Out Differently in Fire & Blood?

Fire & Blood is a recollection of history from different perspectives, so it adds a layer of ambiguity, giving depth to the characters. However, in the show, the story is portrayed in a precise manner, which sometimes takes away the moral complexity of the characters. In the book, it was not confirmed that Daemon had sent Blood and Cheese to murder Aemond, contrary to the show.

Also, the horrific event took place in Alicent’s room, where Helaena was asked to choose between her two sons, Jaehaerys and Maelor. The Queen then pointed toward her 2-year-old son, Maelor, to save the heir to the throne, but Blood and Cheese ended up killing Jaehaerys anyway. On the other hand, in the show, Maelor was nowhere to be seen, and the choice was between Jaehaerys and his twin sister, Jaehaera. A panic-stricken Helaena pointed directly towards Jaehaerys, and the six-year-old was beheaded by Blood and Cheese.

House of the Dragon Season 2 airs on HBO and Max on Sundays.

Must Read: The Boys Season 4 Episode 7: Premiere Date And What To Expect?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News