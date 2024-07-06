Things got pretty down and dirty in the latest episode of The Boys Season 4, titled ‘Dirty Business.’ As the twisted events unfolded and ended with a surprising revelation, the wait for the next episode just became a lot more difficult.

As the new season is headed towards its finale, the plot is just going to get even more exciting in the next installment. So when will The Boys Season 4 Episode 7 be released on Prime Video? Continue reading to find out.

The Boys Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date and Time

The Boys Season 4 Episode 7, titled ‘The Insider’ is going to premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, July 11th, 2024. The episode will be dropped at 12 am PT / 3 am ET, which translates to 8 am BST in the UK, and 12:30 pm IST in India. The Insider, written by Paul Grellong, will mark the penultimate episode of the fourth season.

What to Expect from The Boys Season 4 Episode 7?

Homelander and Neuman got the billionaire’s support to invoke the 25th Amendment in the previous episode and would be working on their elaborate scheme to get a hold of the White House and suppress the voice of anyone who opposes them. And while the Boys now know that Homelander and Sage were planning to keep their dissidents in internment camps, they will have to come up with a plan to stop the Seven.

Meanwhile, Butcher will be facing the tough choice between whether to create the virus or not, now that he knows that once synthesized, the airborne virus would wipe out supes from the Earth, including Kimiko and Starlight. On the other hand, Sage’s storyline in the upcoming episode will be the one to watch out for, as she has lost her superpower of intelligence and is essentially rendered useless for Homelander.

Meanwhile, after a long time, Homelander has found solace in someone with the unexpected ‘milk bond’ formed between him and Firecracker. It will be interesting to witness the repercussions of their bond on the Seven. Lastly, we will hopefully get to see Frenchie again after he was missing in action through the whole of episode 6.

