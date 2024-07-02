The Boys is one of the most loved shows right now. The superhero series stars Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, and others. Antony plays Homelander, a ruthless “superhero” in the show who has a weird milk fetish. In an interview, the actor got candid about the same.

In an interview, The Boys Season 4 actor shared, “So my memory is it came up in the scripts — full credit to the writing team on this, because it was so weird.” Antony Starr explained that the storyline began with his character, Homelander, developing an obsession with Madelyn Stillwell, portrayed by Elisabeth Shue. This fixation included intense feelings of jealousy towards her baby, stemming from a desire for her maternal attention. In the second season, Homelander discovers some of her breast milk stored in a freezer, which he heats up using his laser vision and drinks, only to be caught in the act.

Furthermore, The Boys actor told Rolling Stone, “And it was so funny and weird, and I think I sent Eric an email after that scene going, ‘Dude, we gotta get as much milk in this show as possible. This is gonna be like a little motif or a signature thing. Like, we have to do it.’ And he was like, ‘One step ahead of you, brother. I’m putting it in everything.’ And so now every opportunity we get, the milk thing comes out. We don’t have to do anything with it, either. If I just look at someone and sip milk, there’s a twist to it. It’s become a really fun thing. The fans have really glommed on to it. And enjoyed it.”

Meanwhile, The Boys Season 4 is streaming on Prime Video from June 13, 2024. Five episodes have been released on the streaming platform so far, and the sixth episode will drop on July 4, 2024. Earlier, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that the fifth season will be the last one.

