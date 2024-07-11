George R.R. Martin seems to be slowly distancing himself from House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel, based on Martin’s book Fire & Blood, has been receiving rave reviews from the audience, but has also been criticized for deviating from the source material.

After being critical of how the Blood and Cheese storyline differed in the HBO series adaptation from his book, Martin has now once again posted a cryptic message about the show, revealing that he will not be attending the writers’ room for the scripting of its third season.

George R.R. Martin will not Be a Part of House of the Dragon Season 3 Writers’ Room

Martin recently took to his website, Not a Blog, to reveal that House of the Dragon Season 3 writers’ room will be meeting in London; however, he would not be a part of it despite being in the same city. “The writers’ room for HOUSE OF THE DRAGON season 3 is also meeting in London, but I have no plans to attend,” he wrote on his blog.

It is possible that the revered author has some other commitments to tend to; however, fans are speculating that the post was a subtle hint at him drifting away from the series. Martin serves as an executive producer on House of the Dragon and is also credited as the co-creator since the show is based on his book.

Will Martin’s Distance from the Writers’ Room Affect the Quality of the Show?

Fans are now concerned about the future seasons of House of the Dragon since Martin will not be there in the writers’ room to add his depth and vision to the script. Many have also started believing that the author wants to give up on the series before it gets to its later seasons, and the makers start to deviate significantly from the book, something that happened with Game of Thrones and certainly did not go down well with the viewers.

At the same time, Martin did praise House of the Dragon Season 2 in the past; however, the appreciation was mostly directed toward the cast’s performances, and not toward the script. In fact, he was disappointed with how Blood and Cheese, a key plot in the book, was adapted differently into the series.

Must Read: ‘It’s Not Done Yet’: Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Divorce Still Under Way After Eight Years Of Breakup

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News