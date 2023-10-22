George RR Martin has been writing The Winds of Winter book for the last 12 years and has shared many updates throughout this time period to keep the hype alive among the fans. The acclaimed author has once again stirred up the Internet after sharing a new statement on the sixth novel in the epic fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire. However, the Internet is not pleased with the new update. Scroll down to know why.

George RR Martin was brutally mocked by social media users as they sensed a bit of change in the writer’s attitude. Martin shot to fame when his books from A Song of Ice and Fire series were made into an award-winning series called Game of Thrones by HBO.

Now, breaking the Internet with the latest update on The Winds of Winter book, a post on Twitter by Culture Crave shared George RR Martin’s statement. According to the post, Martin said, “I’ve been working… I’m 12 years late with ‘Winds of Winter,’ … I’m just going to put it right out there, you guys don’t have to pester me about it.” Social media users noted how Martin earlier used to be apologetic about delaying the book but now it appears he does not want to get bothered.

Take a look:

“I’ve been working… I’m 12 years late with ‘Winds of Winter,’ … I’m just going to put it right out there, you guys don’t have to pester me about it” — George R.R. Martin pic.twitter.com/UKgzwWmn5i — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 21, 2023

Social media users were quick to react to the post. One user stated, “I rather him be honest and say he doesn’t want to finish it.” Another said, “He’s gone from “any moment now!” to “just a few more years, just you wait!” to “5 years tops, I swear” to “yeah yeah I know, shut up.”

A person quipped, “Man is probably tryna figure out how to save GOT after the last two seasons of the show,” as another chimed in, “Before, he had the pressure that the series was going to reach him, but now that the series ended I don’t think he has any intention of continuing with that project.”

The next one added, “Better late than never, George! Quality takes time. Take your time to make it perfect!” An individual stated, “They will stop bothering you, to the point where no one will care anymore, when it is released.”

One user said, “A delay of 12 years surely is something,” as another concluded, “He will never finish it. Wrote himself into a gigantic corner. Doubt story will ever be completed.”

For the unversed, the series Game Of Thrones followed George RR Martin’s writing till season five but for the next new seaons, the makers will need the sixth book The Winds of Winter, which is apparently of 3000 pages and is yet to be released. Game Of Thrones had a total of eight seasons.

In 2021, Martin said, “I will make no predictions on when I will finish. Every time I do, a*sholes on the internet take that as a ‘promise’, and then wait eagerly to crucify me when I miss the deadline. All I will say is that I am hopeful.”

