Warrior is an action-packed drama series produced by Justin Lin and Shannon Lee. The latter is the daughter of the late martial artist Bruce Lee. The entertaining series is centered around the idea and treatment of the great martial artist. Shannon’s role as the executive producer of the movie contributes to its realism.

Movie lovers have seen breathtaking fights in this thrilling series. Brett Chan and Johnny Yang have both received great acclaim for the captivating stunts pulled off in the series. The storyline has also added to the intrigue. The success and high ratings of the first three seasons are remarkable. This keeps viewers wondering if or when a fourth season of Warrior will be released.

Will there be a season 4 renewal for Warrior?

No formal announcement has been made about extending Warrior to a fourth season. None of the production crews has announced anything definite about its renewal; the third season reached its conclusion on a gut-punching note. So, fans are holding their breath about getting information on the status of Warrior’s fourth season.

It is expected that a formal announcement on the series’ future is imminent. Star actor Andrew Koji spoke about the renewal status of the series. He claimed that releasing a season 4 depends on the success of the third season. That doesn’t seem like a problem. After all, the third season has gathered high ratings from fans.

What Happened In Season 3?

The third season of Warrior was packed with thrilling discoveries. Ah Sahm and Young Jun stumbled on a money-printing machine. Both men asked Yan Mi to help them print money. In the process, Ah Sahm fell in love with Yan Mi. Their affection for each other threatened the relationship between Young Jun and Ah Sahm.

Leary struck up a partnership with Strickland to bring about a positive change. They threatened the elite in the city. Strickland sent hooligans to burn down Nellie Davenport’s plantation and houses. They also killed several of Ah Toy’s girls.

The Secret Service made efforts to reclaim the printing machine. Richard Lee was hired to help prevent the spread of counterfeit money. Secret Service agent Moseley promised Lee he would expunge his criminal records.

Mai Ling’s sinister actions began to frustrate Li Yong. The power struggles between the Tongs continued.

Are There Any Trailers For Warrior Season 4?

No, there are no trailers available for the fourth season. Before viewers can expect any trailers for Warrior season 4, announcements for renewal must be made.

What To Expect In Season 4?

The end of season 3 hinted at the possibility of a fourth season. If plans for a renewal are underway, certain dynamics can be expected in season 4.

Ah Sahm leaves the Hop Wei Tong and fights with Ah Toy. Young Jun gets angry at his decision and wants nothing to do with him.

We can also expect the power struggles between Mayor Buckley and Mai Ling. Things might get colder between Li Yong and Mai Ling.

The momentary peace the Tongs maintained should end. The Tong leaders’ ego should drive them to war again. More fights should be expected between Leary and the elites.

Which Major Cast Members Will Return For The Fourth Season?

The movie has graced our eyes with many talented actors from the first season to the third. So, who might return for the fourth season of Warrior? Keep reading below:

Andrew Koji: Cast as Ah Sahm

Olivia Cheng: Cast as Ah Toy

Jason Tobin: Cast as Young Jun

Dianne Doan: Cast as Mai Ling

Dean Jagger: Dylan Leary

Kieran Bew: Bill O’Hara

Joe Taslim: Li Young

For now, nothing has been known about the show’s renewal. But an announcement should be made soon. So, we will let you know when any information is available; stick to this space.

