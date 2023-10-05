Eminem is very vocal about his hatred towards Donald Trump. In fact the hip-hop heavyweight has taken several subtle digs at the former President of the United States in the last few years, the most viral being his 2017 BET Freestyle Cypher. A few months later Eminem dropped his album Revival where he again did not shy to take aim at Trump. If this was not enough Eminem then surprised his fans with a new album in 2018 called Kamikaze. Scroll down to know what happened next.

Eminem’s 2017 song from Revival called Framed took shots at Donald Trump whereas, a song called The Ringer from Kamikaze apparently revealed how the Secret Service got in touch with him over his lyrics.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, things got worse for Eminem as he soon got questioned by the Secret Service in relation to his tracks, where he took potshots at Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump. In the song Framed Eminem raps, “Donald Duck’s on, there’s a Tonka Truck in the yard / But dog, how the f**k is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car? / Gotta get to the bottom of it to try to solve it!” In the song, he then murders a blonde girl which the fans think he related it to Ivanka Trump.

Speaking of the song The Ringer, the Oscar-winning rapper spits, “Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service / To meet in person to see if I really think of hurtin’ him / Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists / I said, ‘Only when it comes to ink and lyricists” admitting how earlier rapping about Trump and his family got him a visit from the Secret Service.

Eminem has never been a fan of Donald Trump and he made this clear in his 2017 interview where he revealed, “He makes my blood boil. All jokes aside, all punch lines aside, I’m trying to get a message out there about him. I want our country to be great too, I want it to be the best it can be, but it’s not going to be that with him in charge.

The Grammy-winning rap icon added, “I knew it was going to be bad with him. What he’s doing putting people against each other is scary f***ing s**t. His election was such a disappointment to me about the state of the country.”

