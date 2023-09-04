Jackie Chan is an international star who is widely regarded as one of the best exponents of martial arts in the world. Chan embarked on his journey in the film industry as a stuntman, initially working on action-packed films in Hong Kong. However, he soon took a giant leap into Hollywood, where he not only established himself as a renowned action star but also showcased his remarkable comedic talents.

It’s not widely known, but Chan deeply admired Bruce Lee and aspired to carve his own distinctive place in Hollywood. Nevertheless, this journey wasn’t without its challenges. The martial arts icon openly discussed the hurdles he encountered while striving to become an accomplished action performer and follow in the legendary footsteps of Bruce Lee.

Jackie Chan even contemplated briefly leaving the entertainment industry after Bruce Lee’s passing, contemplating the pursuit of education abroad. He had grown disheartened by the lacklustre quality of films being produced. In an interview, he candidly expressed his views on the lack of originality and excitement in action movies following Lee’s untimely demise.

He said, “They make so many terrible action movies at that time so the audience gets tired. Everywhere it’s Bruce table, Bruce chair, Bruce this that everything.”

Frustrated by the lack of inspiration from the available scripts and narratives, Chan made the decision to step away from the film industry and pursue his education in Australia. This period of his life was marked by various challenges, including language barriers, encounters with racism, and other difficulties. However, destiny had other plans, and Hollywood eventually came knocking, leading to a remarkable turn of events.

Interestingly, when Jackie Chan initially signed on for Rush Hour, he had reservations about the decision. Despite these doubts, Rush Hour emerged as a massive success. However, the filming process was not always smooth sailing, with Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, and director Brett Ratner encountering their fair share of differences and challenges. Nevertheless, they successfully collaborated on two more films in the franchise, cementing its place in cinematic history.

