Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa-led Fast X is working wonders at the worldwide box office. The Louis Leterrier-helmed multi-starrer (that saw the return of many old characters as well as new additions) hit theatres on May 19 and has since earned more than Rs 80 Crore at the Indian box office and over $380 Million globally. But have you ever wondered why the franchise’s previous director, Justin Lin, quit the franchise?

For the unversed, Lin has directed F&F’s third (The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift), fourth (Fast & Furious), fifth (Fast Five), sixth (Fast & Furious 6) and ninth (F9) films in the franchise. As per reports, he quit the franchise because he was concerned about his mental health. Read on!

As reported by THR (via Indian Express), Justin Lin – who is credited with having steered the Fast & Furious franchise away from street-level racing origins and making it a global phenomenon, quit Fast X after filming had already begun. The site reported that the reason for it was a ‘major disagreement’ on April 23 over a script change between Lin and the series’ lead actor Vin Diesel.

The site quoted a source saying, “Justin finally had enough and said, ‘This movie is not worth my mental health.’” As per the report, Universal Studio’s reached a settlement and allowed Justin Lin to quit Fast X. On April 26, the director announced his departure via a statement shared on Twitter stating that the decision to move was amicable.

Despite these reports, Universal, in a statement, appeared to deny any fallout between Justin and Vin Diesel. Their spokesperson said, “Any creative differences leading to Justin Lin’s exit were with the studio, not with fellow producers, cast or crew.”

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X sees Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, and Scott Eastwood reprise their roles. It also stars Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron and many more.

