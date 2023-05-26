Hollywood star Charlize Theron had a rough childhood all because of her alcoholic father who ultimately had a sad ending because the actress’ mother ended up killing him in self-defense. The Atomic Blonde star in 2019 opened up about the night her mother killed her father while also revealing why she is not ashamed to talk about it in public. Scroll down to read more.

Charlize Theron whilst speaking of her father, as per a report in NPR, the actress shared, “My father was a very sick man. My father was an alcoholic all my life. I only knew him one way, and that was as an alcoholic. The actress continued, “This family violence, this kind of violence that happens within the family, is something that I share with a lot of people.”

Charlize Theron shared that she was just 15 when her father Charles Theron stormed in and fired several times through a bedroom door. “My father was so drunk that he shouldn’t have been able to walk when he came into the house with a gun.” The Mad Max: Fury Road star added, “He took a step back and just shot through the door three times. None of those bullets ever hit us, which is just a miracle.”

The Oscar-winning actress revealed that amid all the chaos her mother Gerda Theron, grabbed her own handgun, opened fire in retaliation, and killed him. “But in self-defense, she ended the threat,” said Theron.

The actress stated, “I do think that the more we talk about these things, the more we realize we are not alone in any of it. I think, for me, it’s just always been that this story really is about growing up with addicts and what that does to a person.”

Charlize Theron also confessed that she as a teenager perceived her family dynamic as a “hopeless situation” adding, “I think our family was an incredibly unhealthy one. And all of it, I think, scarred us in a way. Of course, I wish what happened that night would have never happened. It’s unfortunately what happens when you don’t get to the root of these issues.”

