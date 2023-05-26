



Kristen Stewart – what comes to your mind when we take this A-list actress’ name? If it’s Bella from the Twilight Saga, then sir/madam, you really need to watch more films cause Kristen is way more than just that sweet, innocent human who ultimately became a vampire. She’s hot, she’s s*xy, she’s someone you shouldn’t mess with, and she’s definitely a vixen in bed.

Since the Twilight films, Kristen has starred in other well-known projects like ‘Snow White and the Huntsman ‘, ‘Adventureland,’ ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and more, as well as becoming an Indie film icon. Though she’s not regarded as a bombshell or s*x symbol in Hollywood, she has been part of quite a few bold films that have scenes you DEFINITELY can’t watch with your parents or children in the same room.

Today, we decided to make your last Friday of May super hot by telling you about our pick of the 5 best, super s*xy on-screen s*x scenes of Kristen Stewart. Scroll below to know our ranking for them, with the fifth first and the No 1 at the very last.

WARNING: Below are mentioned the best s*x scenes of Kristen Stewart. The article contains graphic videos of the scenes in question.

Adventureland

In the 2009 Greg Mottola-directed comedy-drama, Kristen Stewart played Em Lewin, the film’s male lead character, James’ (Jesse Eisenberg) co-worker and love interest. This ‘one summer can change your life’ teenage drama has glimpses of n*dity and s*x, with viewers seeing many making-out sessions between the film’s lead stars. In the film’s second half, we see the duo engage in an intense session that includes a lot of saliva being exchanged and clothes falling off their bodies. Before they get the heat on in the sheets, their make-out scenes are equally hot.

But if you’re solely looking for some good s*x scenes that involve Kristen Stewart, this isn’t the one – hence it’s No 5 on our list.

Breaking Dawn: Part 2

In the last film of the Twilight Saga, Kristen Stewart is a newborn vampire, and her energy level and s*x drive are super high. While her pre-vampire honeymoon scene is super s*xy, this Breaking Dawn: Part 2 one has more power (but isn’t as steamy as the previous one). The scene begins with the vampire couple going to their new home in the woods for some ‘special time’ together, and that is precisely what they had. With supernatural strength, they literally tear off each other’s clothes before enjoying euphoria with their bodies joined as one.

The first time she has s*x with her now ex-boyfriend after becoming a vampire is hoooot but not as hot as the ones that follow on this list and hence has got the 4th ranking on the list. This scene is also an example of how one can create the “best vampire s*x scene ever.”

On The Road – Threesome Kiss

Walter Salles’ 2012 adventure drama – On The Raod- is too hot to handle (I need to add at least three more o’s to it). The film sees Kristen Stewart play Marylou, a 16-year-old married to a young car thief named Dean Moriarty (Garrett Hedlund), and has no limits when it comes to having s*x with him. While two by themselves are enough to get the temperature high, when Sal Paradise (Sam Riley) joins the equation, it only gets higher.

This scene sees her having a full-on make-out session with not one but both the male leads while skimpily dressed in bed. While she pays attention to both men in bed and they share her body, one scene involves full-frontal n*dity with one of the men that suggests that the characters are having s*x – though it does not last too long, it is incredibly graphic. Super hot and rightly deserving of the 3rd spot on the actress’ best s*x scenes.

On The Road – Threesome In The Car’s Front Seat

On The Raod has multiple s*x scenes; hence it shouldn’t be surprising that the film has a second mention on the ‘Kristen Stewart Best S*x Scenes Ranked’ list. While the above one saw them getting the temperature rising in the bedroom with a hot make-out session between the three, this one saw them engaging in a s*xual act while in the car. In one scene, Kristen’s character even gets naked, with both the leading male characters having a full-blown threesome in the front seat of a car while they are driving.

The hotness, the s*xiness and the carnal desire in this threesome earn it the 2nd spot on the list.

Breaking Dawn: Part 1 – Honeymoon

Earning the No 1 spot on the ‘Kristen Stewart Best S*x Scenes Ranked’ list is Bella and Edward’s (Robert Pattinson) super duper hot s*x scene from their honeymoon in Breaking Dawn: Part 1. While the above-mentioned vampire-vampire s*x is amazing, this vampire-human s*x is other-worldly. It begins with the duo having a s*xy make-out session in the open ocean before heading to the bedroom for a sweaty f*cking.

Well – that’s the work that fits the description as they landed up breaking the bed and having the pillows ripped besides Edward knocking her up. It rightly deserves the No. 1 spot.

Check out a compilation of all Kristen Stewart hot s*x scenes here:

Do you agree with this ranking of Kristen Stewart’s best s*x scenes? Let us know which scene you think was the s*xiest and what your ranking of her s*x scenes would be like.

