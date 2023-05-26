In the latest box office development, the Fast & Furious franchise has done a commendable job by hitting the $7 billion milestone globally. Led by Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa, the latest fast saga, Fast X, has earned over $380 million globally, and as a result, one of the most successful film series has added a feather to its hat. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Louis Leterrier, the 10th instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise sees Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Sung Kang, John Cena and others reprising their roles. Upon its release, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics but the box office numbers had to narrate a different tale during the opening weekend. As of now, the biggie has slowed down a bit.

As per Deadline’s report, Fast X has accumulated $388.3 million at the worldwide box office. With this, the franchise’s total hits $7.03 billion (inclusive of Hobbs & Shaw), becoming only the 5th franchise in history to do so. In the domestic market, Fast & Furious is on its way to unleashing the feat of hitting the $2 billion milestone as the current total stands at $1.946 billion. In overseas, the franchise has earned $5.083 billion.

Meanwhile, in an interview on May 12 at the Rome premiere, the Fast X star Vin Diesel teased that the ending might be spread over three films. “Look how many characters and great talent there is in the movie,” Diesel said of the possible 12th film. He added, “There was no way I can pull that off unless I had everyone on for five seconds. These characters are appealing and we need to see more of them.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

