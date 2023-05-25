Releases on Thursday to very good occupancy, Fast X has seen a consistently good run till now. While the first day had brought in 12 crores, the collections have stayed in a reasonably stable zone right till the last day of its first week, what with Wednesday seeing 5 crores* coming at the box office. That’s the fall of just a little more than 50% which is quite good for a Hollywood action entertainer.

The film has been doing well as Hollywood movies otherwise have largely underperformed since the last big one, Avatar: The Way of Water. The wait was there for a good 100 Crore Club entrant in the making and this will happen rather comfortably for this Vin Diesel led ensemble action thriller affair which is seeing very good footfalls. Moreover, since its playing on premium formats (3D, IMAX, 4DX), huger ticket rates are helping as well, which is allowing it to take a lead over another biggie that’s running simultaneously, The Kerala Story.

So far, the 10th instalment of the longest-running Hollywood franchise has collected 77 crores* and there is one more day to go before the extended eight day week is over. That will help it go past the 80 crores mark rather smoothly and then it has to be seen whether 100 crores mark is reached this weekend itself or would it require contribution from Monday as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

