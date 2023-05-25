IB 71 has been staying stable around 50 lakh mark on the weekdays. There has been very minimal fall on day by day basis, which is ensuring that IB 71 keeps its pace on towards going past 20 crores lifetime at the minimum.

The film has collected around 51 lakhs on Tuesday and now on Wednesday too the collections haven’t fallen much with 48 lakhs more coming in. A stable run like this has ensured that collections would be over 45 lakhs today as well, hence resulting in weekdays contributing around 2 crores, which is fair enough for the cost at which the film has been made.

So far, the Vidyut Jammwal starrer has collected 15.92 crores and would go past 16.25 crores once the second week is through. The film has been battling The Kerala Story on one side and Fast X on the other, and hence even though the numbers are less than what the merits warranted, they are still turning out to be respectable. There is no major competition in the coming week at theatres which means it would come quite close to the 20 crores mark before Zara Hatke Zara Bachke arrives the week after.

