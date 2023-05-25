After taking a bit of a drop on Tuesday (3.50 crores), The Kerala Story was very stable on Wednesday as 3.40 crores came in. This is an excellent hold indeed as it ensures that the film will stay over the 3 crores mark today and tomorrow as well and then rise all over again during rest of the weekend.

To stay over the 3 crores mark on the 20th day in theatres is a psychologically big deal since small films are hardly managing this kind of number even during their entire opening weekend. Here, the Vipul Shah production is managing this on a single day. The film has still stayed over 50% of last Friday (6.60 crores), which is indeed a big deal and by the look of things, it would stay the same today as well hence keeping its item stable run intact.

The Adah Sharma starrer has now reached 210.37 crores, and the next big milestone of 225 crores awaits the film. Ideally, this should happen before the close of the fourth weekend since on Saturday. The film should grow again, though, on Sunday, it may be impacted due to the IPL finals. That said, the Sudipto Sen-directed ‘conversion drama’ has more than just done its job. It’s just added moolah in crores over its all-time blockbuster status.

