The Kerala Story continues its monumental run at the Indian box office. Starring Adah Sharma and others, the film has been an unstoppable affair and yesterday, it crossed the 200 crore nett mark in India. On the worldwide front, the film is inches away from hitting the 250 crore milestone and below is all you need to know!

TKS has completed a theatrical run of 18 days and is still churning out good numbers. Yesterday, it entered the coveted 200 crore club and has become the only Bollywood film in 2023 to achieve the feat after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Globally too, it is making waves with its impressive gross collection by beating the biggies of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

As per the latest box office update, The Kerala Story has accumulated 203.47 crores nett in India, which equals 240.09 crores gross. In overseas, the film has amassed 7 crores gross so far. Combing these figures, the worldwide collection stands at 247.09 crores.

The Kerala Story has now crossed the lifetime of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan (241 crores gross), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (242.50 crores gross) and Baaghi 2 (243.37 crores gross). To know more, visit ‘Worldwide 200 Crores+’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Meanwhile, Muslim activists in Birmingham stormed a screening of The Kerala Story, which has sparked a row in India amid claims that it destroys ‘religious harmony’.

A group of protesters led by Shakeel Afsar, a Kashmiri activist, disrupted the film screening last Friday at a Cineworld theatre in Birmingham, Daily Mail reported.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

