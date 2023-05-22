The Kerala Story is simply unstoppable at the Indian box office as it has yielded some shockingly huge returns in its theatrical run. In the latest development, the Adah Sharma led film has made a profit of over 550% and is still going strong despite the arrival of a new competitor, Fast X, in theatres. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, TKS is doing phenomenal business in India and will enter the 200 crore club today. With this, it’ll become the only entrant of the club after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which says a lot about the film’s tremendous success. Release with almost zero promotion, no one dared to dream about TKS aiming for such a historic run.

As per the latest box office update, The Kerala Story has accumulated 198.97 crores in India in 17 days. If we remove the cost of 30 crores from this amount, the ROI (return on investment) stands at 168.97 crores. If converted to a percentage, the film has made a solid return of 563.23%. Still, there’s a lot of fuel left in the tank, so it’ll be interesting to see where TKS eventually ends its run.

Meanwhile, recently the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government’s May 8 order banning the screening of The Kerala Story. A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala said that prima facie, it is of the view that the prohibition by West Bengal is not tenable based on the material before the court and “May 8 order shall remain stayed”.

