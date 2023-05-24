Mani Ratnam managed to deliver one of the biggest franchises in the Kollywood industry in the form of Ponniyin Selvan. Boasting a huge star cast, both the instalments raked a huge amount at the worldwide box office. Unfortunately, there was a chance of hitting the 1000 crore mark but that didn’t happen. Let’s take a look at how the franchise fared!

The franchise saw a star cast led by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha. In other important roles, we saw Shobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, R Sarath Kumar and others. Made in two parts, the franchise is easily among the most expensive ones in the Indian film industry.

Reportedly, Ponniyin Selvan carries a budget of 500 crores. Earlier, it was said that only part 1 is made with a cost of 500 crores but later, it was learnt that the amount covers both instalments. So, one can assume that PS 1 and PS 2 have a budget of 250 crores each. But is such a big amount been recovered? Let’s find out!

Speaking about Ponniyin Selvan 1, the film was a global box office success. Apart from India, it emerged as a big winner in the international market. At the worldwide box office, the biggie ended its lifetime run at 482.70 crores gross. Ponniyin Selvan 2 had high expectations pinned on it and even word-of-mouth was much better than PS 1. However, it didn’t earn that much as compared to part 1. As per the last update, the film has earned 334 crores gross globally.

So, if we combine the worldwide collection of both instalments, the Ponniyin Selvan franchise stands at 816.70 crores gross. Huge, isn’t it?

