Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and handsome hunk Vicky Kaushal are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The songs of the film have already made their way to Instagram reels, and the audience is hooked to the romantic track ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye.’ Recently, the duo was spotted interacting with the locals in Jaipur. However, it was Sara’s Shayari that irked the netizens, and they brutally trolled her. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Vicky and Sara were recently spotted at a local shop in Jaipur, where they were buying juttis and the Kedarnath actress was seen reciting a poem for in the video. As soon as the video went viral, netizens called out her for cringe Shayari and asked her to stop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The viral video of Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, where she can be seen reciting a poem made its way to Reddit. The actress can be heard saying, “Namaste Darshakon, jaisa ki aap dekh sakte hai, hum hai Jaipur mai looking at Dupatta, shopping and watching a movie should be done with parivaar Ikkahta, especially if you are shopping with mr Hatta Gatta.” Her co -star Vicky was seen covering his face with dupatta after listening to her shayari and went on say, “I don’t want the shayari anymore.” The video garnered a lot of views, and netizens were quick to troll her.

One of the users wrote, “I actually feel bad for Vicky. He seems so done with her shayari during these promotions.”

“Vicky be like she lenge thoda.”

“All her co -stars are fed up with her.”

“I literally cringed right at the beginning when she took an anxious breath before she started speaking.”

“Man she has to stop this. It really is not funny. “

“Does she really find herself to be funny after blabbering this shit?”

Check out the video below:

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan’s shayari? Let us know in the comments section below!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Kajol Abuses Ajay Devgn By Calling Him ‘Kutte Kamine’ In A Viral Video For His Hilarious Confession, Netizens React: “Aise National TV Par Apne Husband Ko Ch*tiya…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News