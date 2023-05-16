The trailer of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which was released yesterday has received tremendous love from the audiences and is currently trending #1 on YouTube.

The audience instantly fell in love with the glimpses of “Phir Aur Kya Chahiye” featured in it.

Due to the overwhelming demand for the song – today on the occasion of Vicky Kaushal’s birthday, the makers of the film decided to surprise his fans with a special treat. Phir Aur Kya Chahiye was released live with Vicky on Saregama’s Music YouTube channel.

Arijit Singh’s magical vocals coupled with Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics and Sachin-Jigar’s composition bring out the beautiful chemistry of Vicky-Sara Ali Khan, and will surely be an instant chartbuster amongst listeners.

Check out the song here:

Expressing his excitement about the song, Vicky Kaushal said, “This song is super special to me. Couldn’t have asked for a better gift on my birthday. This one’s for all my fans. I hope the audience enjoys the heartfelt emotions we’ve tried to bring to the screen.”

Sara Ali Khan adds, “The song resonates with the essence of pure love, and sharing the screen with Vicky has been a joy. I can’t wait for everyone to witness the magic of this beautiful song.”

Sachin-Jigar stated, “Phir Aur Kya Chahiye is straight from our hearts to the audience, the lyrics and the melody are as honest as they can be and we are so thrilled to see that Vicky and Sara look beautiful in the video and their chemistry completely enhances the feel of the song. Hoping that the audience feels the love and the song leaves a lasting impression.”

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present Zara Hatke Zara Bachke . A Maddock Films production, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Desphande, directed by Laxman Utekar, and written by Laxman Utekar, Maitrey Bajpai, and Ramiz Khan The family entertainer led by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is slated to release in cinemas on 2nd June 2023. The music of the film will be released on Saregama Music YouTube Channel.

