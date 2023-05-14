Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan's Next By Laxman Utekar Gets A Title With 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', Trailer Releases Tomorrow!

Get ready for an exciting family entertainer, director Laxman Utekar and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films reunite yet again after films like Luka Chuppi and Mimi. After much anticipation, the title of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next was announced today. ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ promises to be a rollercoaster ride of laughter, romance, and drama. The makers dropped an unique video announcing this much-awaited title which features Vicky-Sara being all romantic highlighting their chemistry.

This film marks the first-time pairing of these two talented actors.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s chemistry is expected to be one of the major highlights of the film and promises to be an out and out family entertainer. The trailer of the film is all set to release tomorrow (15th May) amidst fanfare.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. A Maddock Films production, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Desphande, directed by Laxman Utekar, and written by Laxman Utekar, Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Khan The family entertainer led by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is slated to release in cinemas on 2nd June 2023.

