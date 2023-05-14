Whoever has been bitten by the Bollywood bug has to be in awe of two significant reasons for our obsession with the tinsel town, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. Together these two have defined romance in Bollywood and given us some of the most beautiful movies and moments that the lovers in us will always cherish. When Rani sat down with us a few weeks ago, we decided to ask her if she is interested in bringing back her era with Khan, and she gave us the most radiant of the smiles.

If you are unaware by even a single chance, Shah Rukh and Rani is one of the most toured and revered romantic pairs of Bollywood. Together they have given us films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Chalte Chalte, and Paheli. Their chemistry is one of the most precious things to witness on our screens, and we certainly miss it.

Now as both the stars continue to make dents with their impactful performances and films, it’s been too long since they reunited on the big screen. Rani Mukerji joined us for an exclusive conversation when we decided to ask her if she wants to reunite with ‘Pathaan‘ Shah Rukh Khan, and her answer will make your day for sure. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking to Koimoi exclusively, Rani Mukerji was reminded of the time Shah Rukh Khan and her lip-syncing to romantic numbers was a genre in itself. Tumhi Dekho Naa from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is a cult track and a loved video. When asked why not create something that precious again, Rani was quick to say, “Let’s manifest it, let’s call Karan and talk to him. I think he is the only person who can make it happen.”

Check the conversation here:

Rani Mukerji is now making all the buzz for her spectacular performance in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway. As for Shah Rukh Khan, the actor has created history with his comeback movie Pathaan, and is now gearing up for the release of Jawaan on September 7, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more

