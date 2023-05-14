Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 in a dreamy intimate affair attended by their family and close friends. The couple looked passionately in love as Raghav shared pictures from the ceremony and wrote, “Everything, I prayed for. She said YES.” The couple studied together at the London School Of Economics however cupid struck them much later.

Pictures and videos from Pari and Raghav, who are cutely being called #RaghNeeti are trending on the internet. Now, a video even shows the elaborate spread for the dinner after the couple exchanged the rings. Parineeti is a foodie and the dinner spread echoed the same sentiment.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s ‘Daawat-E-Ishq’ included dim sums, kebabs, cakes, and kulfi. In an exclusive video shared by HT City, the dinner spread from the engagement can be seen. The video has been captioned as, “A lavish multi-cuisine spread, ethereal ivory-themed decor, and soulful music at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement function. The catering was done by Food Inc Catering by Yum Yum Tree.”

However, earlier it was reported that catering for this function would be done by Parineeti’s brothers Sahaj and Shivang, who are food entrepreneurs, who had taken up the responsibility of the engagement menu. The duo owns a food chain called The Old Delhi. They also run a fast food brand together called Fat Tiger, which is famous for its burgers and momos. Pari is a big fan of momos and fast food in general.

But the catering was done by Yum Yum Tree owned by Varun Tuli, a celebrity chef and restaurateur. Guests were treated to a wide spread of Indian cuisines including vegan dishes and Kebabs.

The decor was coordinated with Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha‘s ivory outfits. A video from inside shows Pari and Raghav cuddling up on her song Maahi from Kesari. The two exchanged rings in a Sikh ceremony which was officiated by Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. The ceremony began with a Sukh Sahib Path followed by an Ardas.

Around 150 guests attended the engagement, which included the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, and the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann. While Parineeti’s outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra, Raghav wore an achkan from his designer uncle Pawan Sachdeva’s collection.

