Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now engaged! In the presence of family members and close ones like Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, and Arvind Kejriwal, the couple sought blessings from the almighty in Delhi yesterday. It turns out a rare coincidence that Vivek Agnihotri shared a cryptic tweet on ‘weddings’ around the same time. Netizens feel it’s a jibe, and below are all the details you need.

While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor promoted the trend of intimate weddings, we also saw couples like Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra pull off a big fat Indian wedding. And it witnessed the presence of their closest friends from the industry, including Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, and Shahid Kapoor. But The Kashmir Files director feels that weddings are more for photography nowadays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivek Agnihotri tweeted last night, “People are getting married just to get wedding photos, videos and to get ‘destination wedding’ tag for show off”. – a wedding planner told me. It’s true I was in a destination wedding and someone said that the wedding photographer is going to be late and the bride fainted.”

Netizens were convinced that Vivek Agnihotri possibly took a dig at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who threw a grand bash of their engagement in Delhi yesterday.

A user commented, “Totally agree….it started right after virat Anushka wedding but theirs were so natural, authentic, and cultured, not showing off….. but now all they want is just to capture fake moments for social media….. cringe stuff. Normal people are coping them which is even worse”

Another seemingly hinted at Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony and wrote, “Every small event be it a festival or celebration has became a Bollywood movie set these days in India. The only thing people miss that actors are paid for doing that performance.”

“So next is destination wedding files? Another angle – destination wedding is big place for using corrupt money. Most of the destination weddings are outside of the country,” another wrote taking at dig at Vivek Agnihotri.

Another pointed out, “All effect of bollywood. 🤣. Middle class has suddenly got money. Now they don’t know how to use it sensibly. And starngele same couples gets divorce also in few years.”

“People are getting married just to get wedding photos, videos and to get ‘destination wedding’ tag for show off”.

– a wedding planner told me. It’s true I was in a destination wedding and someone said that the wedding photographer is going to be late and the bride fainted. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 13, 2023

What are your thoughts on Vivek Agnihotri’s tweets?

Stay tuned to Komoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Kick-Starts His Maiden Music Concert In Dehradun, Says “These Mediums Allow Me To Connect With People Directly”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News