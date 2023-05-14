The mystery has finally been solved; Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now officially fiancés! The engagement took place last evening in Delhi with the attendance of Manish Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra, and Arvind Kejriwal, among others. Inside videos now showcase their mushy PDA and how the couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Scroll below for all the details!

It’s been a while since rumours of romance began doing the rounds. Gossip mill had also leaked reports of the engagement, but there had been no official confirmation. Both Parineeti and Raghav came under the limelight but refused to comment on their alleged relationship. However, their union at the airport, dinner or lunch outings confirmed that they were indeed more than friends. A day ahead of their engagement, Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu confirmed the news and sent her blessings to the couple.

An inside video is now going viral where Parineeti Chopra could be seen performing to ‘Ve Maahi’ from her film Kesari. She lip-synced to the lyrics “Jitthe vi tu chaln ae, maahi mai tere piche piche chalna.” Raghav Chadha couldn’t stop himself from planting a kiss on her cheek and the moment was indeed adorable.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are head over heels in love with each other. Take a look at the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Parineeti flaunted her huge solitaire in engagement pictures she posted on her gram. Raghav also showed his Cartier ring, which allegedly costs Rs 105,000.

Priyanka Chopra flew down specially to get her sister ‘Tisha’ (as she calls Pari) engaged while her husband, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra gave the event a miss.

