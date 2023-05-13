Prime Video’s latest offering Dahaad recently premiered on the streaming service. The series is being a showered with rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. An Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby production, Dahaad is an eight-episode crime drama that will truly keep you hooked till the very end, one suspense filled episode at a time.

Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in lead roles, Dahaad also marks Sonakshi’s digital debut as Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati. Speaking about her role and journey from Dabangg to Dahaad, the actor said,

“13 years after my debut in Dabangg,’ where I played a Cop-wife, I had the opportunity to mark my OTT debut as a Cop with ‘Dahaad’. I believe was born to play this role, and it was one of my best experiences. Anjali Bhaati, a character, that has received so much love from viewers and fans, is a problem solver. Her commitment to her duty is unparalleled.”

“She is like women we encounter every day who hold the fort at home and at work. It took me less than an hour to say yes to the script. And today I am so glad for this decision as every character is written with such compassion and authenticity that they resonate with our viewers. The time for powerful characters – strong, bold, and ready to action is now, especially if they are women!”

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti as Executive Producers. The 8-episodic series is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

