Shah Rukh Khan is a star for a reason and he’s loved by millions for a reason. After facing a tough time during the initial stages in his career, the superstar went on to make a mark for himself in the entertainment industry. After years of hard work, the actor enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media across the globe. Just like his birthday, his comeback film Pathaan, too will be no less than a festival across the nation.

Ahead of the release of his film, fans across the globe are waiting with bated breath. It co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead and will hit the screens on Jan 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when Shah Rukh Khan went off script and add new lines while shooting for the scene. It all happened when SRK wasn’t able to memorise his lines for an elaborated scene due to the tight schedule in London during Ra.One’s shoot. Soon after he reached Don 2 sets he was seen going off script and all new lines. And here’s what happened when Farhan Akhtar confronted him.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 2 co-star Alyy Khan told Nadir Ali on the podcast, “It’s obvious that since I’m doing a scene with Shah Rukh, I’ve memorised my lines. But because Shah Rukh has been busy, he hasn’t been able to memorise his. We hugged, sat down across from each other, and on my left, all the heads of department had gathered. Shah Rukh put on his glasses and said that we should get through it quickly because he was hungry. So, we read the scene, but I could see the others through my peripheral vision. Right at the end of the scene, Shah Rukh went off-script and added a line, and I could see Farhan silently shaking his head.”

He further said that when Shah Rukh Khan got up to go on break for lunch, Farhan Akhtar asked him, “Shah, can I request one thing of you? That line you added at the end… Can we do the scene as it was written in the script?” To his reply SRK said, “Abey saale, Don kaun hai? Shah Rukh Khan hai na? Public ko Shah Rukh Khan dekhna hai. Relax, don’t worry about it.” Hearing the same, Alyy told Akhtar, “Abhi toh tera aaya hai number one, edit tere haath mein hai, usse jo karna hai karne de.”

After Shah Rukh Khan returned to the set, he regained the new line which got the duo to exchange a silent glance. He said on the show, “‘Farhan, bata isko, yeh toh k-k-k-Kiran kar raha hai’. Kaunse school mein aagaye hain hum bhai? Ya toh hum uss 90s ke school mein khelein, ya toh aaj ke modern zamane mein. I said, ‘Tell him, man, what is he doing? If we want to do this 90s-style overracting, we can do it’. But I was giving a more grounded performance; we weren’t on the same page. I was laughing during the rehearsal, but if you do it on set, then that’s what’ll be in the film. So, I needed to bring my performance to his level…”

Alyy Khan concluded it by calling Shah Rukh Khan a ‘super-intelligent guy’ who’s a star for a reason. Well, we can’t agree more with him!

Must Read: ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan’s Fee Answered By King Khan Himself To A Fan On #AskSRK, His Reply Proves Why He’s The Impromptu Joke Master!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News