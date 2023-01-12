As Pathaan is waiting to be released later this month, superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again took to Twitter to host an #AskSRK session with his fans. Needless to say, netizens got one more chance to get entertained by his witty, charming replies.

Siddharth Anand’s action thriller film marks the end of SRK’s four-year-long hiatus. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release in theatres so as to witness him on the big screen after a long time. Amidst this, King Khan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film, even on Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the #AskSRK session begins, fans were quick to send in their questions. When a netizen asked the superstar what were his fees for Pathaan, the comeback king Shah Rukh Khan had a hilarious reply. He said, “Kyon sign karna hai agali film mein..???”

Kyon sign karna hai agali film mein..??? https://t.co/DkilpNtnMN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

Another fan asked him who was his first girlfriend, to which the superstar replied, “My wife Gauri”. A third fan asked another question related to his upcoming action film. The fan asked, “Ghar vaalo ka response, Pathaan trailer pe..?”

My wife Gauri https://t.co/PyOqFUf7zz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that his youngest son AbRam loved a particular scene from Siddharth Anand’s actioner. He said, “The little one liked the jet pack sequence most….he thinks I might go into another realm!!!”

The little one liked the jet pack sequence most….he thinks I might go into another realm!!! #Pathaan https://t.co/Tz46Qynnfa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

Another fan, who seemingly could not contain his excitement over the superstar’s actioner, asked whether he has watched the film with his family yet and what was their reaction to the much-awaited flick. King Khan patiently replied to him, “No nobody has seen the film yet except the technicians working on it….”

No nobody has seen the film yet except the technicians working on it…. https://t.co/Nzq5XkyYUw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

The Pathaan trailer, which recently debuted on YouTube, gives viewers a better understanding of the fast-paced action in the film. As the eponymous Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, a spy is called back from exile to take on John Abraham’s terrorist group. Despite the fact that their collaboration doesn’t first seem to be fully comfortable, Deepika Padukone teams up with the unconventional Pathaan.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates SS Rajamouli For RRR’s Win At Golden Globes: “Woke Up & Started Dancing To Naatu Naatu”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News