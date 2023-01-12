Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming biggie ‘Pathaan’. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Recently, SRK was in Delhi for Auto Expo 2023 and his videos from the same were doing the rounds on social media. And guess what, the superstar made time for his fans to meet them at 2 AM in the morning in his hotel room. Scroll below to take a look at the fans reaction.

SRK is called the ‘King Of Bollywood’ for a reason and he rightly deserves so. The actor is not only popular here in India but also globally. In fact, he happens to be the only Indian actor to be in the ‘Richest Actors In The World’ list and was on the 4th position.

Now coming back to the topic, Shah Rukh Khan who was in the capital city met his fans at 2 AM in the morning who are now going gaga over meeting the Pathaan actor and expressing their love for him on Twitter.

A user on Twitter wrote, “Thank you @iamsrk For Taking Your Time out for us, 2:00 AM. No other superstar did this for their fans like you do, calling us inside your Hotel Room & giving Us Full Time, attention & respect. Thank you for your blessings. I am sorry to disturb you at late night, But I Love u.”

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

Thank you @iamsrk For Taking Your Time out for us, 2:00 AM

No other superstar did this for their fans like you do, calling us inside your Hotel Room & giving Us Full Time, attention & respect.

Thank you for your blessings. I am sorry to disturb you at late night, But I Love u. pic.twitter.com/q6Qbxa1geO — Jatin Gupta (@iamjatin555) January 11, 2023

Party #Pathaan ne hamare Ghar pe rakhi thi aur Mehmaan Nawaazi bhi #Pathaan ne hi ki thi

Thank you @iamsrk sir for your Love and Affection 🙏🙏🙏

Ye pyar aapke siwa aur koi de bhi nahi sakta ❤️❤️❤️

You are God 🙏🙏🙏

Love from your nephew ARNAV & niece MOIRA 🥰 pic.twitter.com/N36zuwvfGb — PAWAN PATHAN ❤️ (@PawanKu37500271) January 11, 2023

Thank you @iamsrk for taking out time and sending everyone love in the @SRKUniverse team. Everyone is super excited for #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow after the #PathaanTrailer and our few FDFS are already sold out.

This is more than a dream come true only because of @SRKUniverse !! https://t.co/A5Z2tddg7J — Siddharth Kenji Gupta (@Iamsidkenji) January 12, 2023

That indeed is a really heartwarming gesture by none other than Shah Rukh Khan for his fans.

What are your thoughts on Pathaan actor SRK meeting his fans at his hotel room at 2 AM in the morning? Tell us in the space below.

