Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone in a sultry avatar had left the tails wagging. But the situation got worse when politicians raised objections over the saffron bikini that allegedly hurt their sentiments. Censor Board has demanded a lot of changes in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan amid massive outrage. A member from the KGF Chapter 1 cast has reacted to the controversy and below are all the details!

Several members from the fraternity including Swara Bhasker, and Rahul Dholakia among others have previously come in defence of Besharam Rang. We even saw Asha Parekh, Javed Akhtar react to the scandal. Shah Rukh Khan remained certain that his film would be a box office success despite all the negativity but looks like the criticism isn’t ending anytime soon.

KGF Chapter 1 actor Anant Nag reacted to the Besharam Rang controversy and told Asianet, “Showing women in such a way is not part of our Indian culture. If the censor team had done their job, this wouldn’t have happened in the first place. Forget about movies, look at OTT content, they show all sorts of nasty and offensive stuff. Everything is openly shown and no one is there to stop them.”

The KGF actor added, “Indian cinema should stop such nudity content on big and small screens. Showing things against our culture and tradition will definitely cause conflicts among the people.”

Clearly, Anant Nag isn’t happy with Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and team for Besharam Rang’s portrayal.

Meanwhile, Pathaan witnessed its trailer release yesterday and fans all across the country were left excited. Power-packed action not only featured Shah Rukh Khan or John Abraham with guns but also Deepika Padukone, who was more of like s*x symbol in the initial songs.

Pathaan will release on 24th January 2023.

