Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone led Pathaan has landed in massive trouble over their first released song, Besharam Rang. Politicians across the nations are stirring controversies over SRK playing a Muslim man and groping a woman who’s wearing a saffron-coloured bikini. Here’s what Swara Bhasker has to answer to all the protestors in power.

For the longest time, it was KRK who claimed Pathaan would be a box office disaster because of its name. Turns out his prediction is true because the viewers have ultimately made it all about religion. It all began when the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Narottam Mishra, raised objections to the clothes worn by Deepika in the song. He then hinted at banning the movie in his state.

Soon after, several other BJP officials across the country began demanding a ban on Pathaan. While Prakash Raj and Rahul Dholakia have been the few Bollywood members who have come in support of Shah Rukh Khan starrer, it looks like the controversy only strengthens as the MP Ulema Board has now demanded a title change. Amidst it all, Swara Bhasker has a savage response to it all.

Swara Bhasker took to her Twitter handle and shared a screenshot of a media report stating BJP-led MP Govt may ban Pathaan over “Muslim man groping woman wearing saffron.” Reacting to the same, the actress wrote, “Miliye humare desh ke sattadhari netaon se. Abhinetriyon ke kapde dekhne se fursat milti, to kya pata kuch kar bhi lete (Meet our country’s leaders in power. They may have done some work, had they had some time left after oggling at actor’s dresses).”

Well, we’re glad at least someone from Bollywood spoke up for Pathaan!

