James Cameron’s much-awaited film Avatar: The Way of Water is all set to release this Friday in theatres. Hollywood actress Kate Winslet is all set to star in the science fiction film. Ahead of the worldwide release, the actress seemingly found a fan in Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Winslet is a well-known actress in Hollywood. She is known for her work in independent films, particularly period dramas, and her portrayals of headstrong and complicated women in films. Now her recent statement in an interview has caught the attention of the two Bollywood actresses.

People Magazine recently shared a video of Kate Winslet wherein she was heard saying, “I had some great role models, but I don’t feel I ever had people consistently looking out for me. Whereas now, we are consistently looking out for the younger actors. So any of that, you know, white noise in your head that says you shouldn’t be here and you don’t have the right and there’s going to be someone better, forget it. It’s you, and we all are excited to see what you’re going to do.”

“And it doesn’t matter if you make mistakes because you learn from your mistakes. So being an older actor who’s able to share those little pieces of wisdom that I’ve hopefully gathered along the way, I’m really appreciating that moment because I feel like I’ve kind of earned the right to step into it. Just getting to choose, when I can switch off,” she added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared the video with a caption that read, “Kate, just the best” along with red heart emojis. Anushka Sharma shared the same clip on her Instagram and added, “She said it (white heart emoji).”

Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in Qala, while Kareena will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X.

