Yesteryear actress Jaya Bachchan is known for her rude behaviour. A lot of times, her behaviour becomes a topic of conversation among the netizens and trollers. Paparazzi culture is now a part of the entertainment industry and celebrities have accepted it as a part of their profession to be in the good books of paps.

Not the veteran actress, though. She lashes out at paparazzi for invading her personal space and the actress stays brutally honest in her interviews too. The Silsila actress doesn’t mince her words when it comes to speaking her mind. As much as she is loved for her badass attitude, she also faces a lot of flak on the internet for being rude to paps and her fans.

In the below video shared by E24, Jaya Bachchan once lashed out at a paparazzi for addressing her Bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Aish. The saas-bahu duo was supposed to attend an event. And paps were following them. One of them addressed Aishwarya by her name and used Aish. As soon as she heard a pap addressing her as Aish. She said, “Is your school friend? Aishwarya Kya Hota Hai.” She lost her temper and left Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a pickle.

The actress was recently in the news for being rude to a photographer who was trying to take her pictures. As soon as the video went viral, she was called out for her rude behaviour.

