Very recently, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha has been under the public radar grabbing all the limelight as she can because she is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. However, even before she could make an impact with her acting skills and looks, netizens are labeling her Kiara Advani as they can find an uncanny resemblance with her. Scroll below to find out more about it.

As soon as her pictures went viral on the internet, the curiosity to search and know more about Tanisha grew among the netizens. The to-be actress is an avid social media user and her feed is filled up with her photos.

A few times back, filmmaker Sharan Sharma had confirmed that Tanisha Santoshi is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. And he had written, “Can’t wait for the debut, looking forward.” According to a report in The Indian Express, she has studied at the London College of Communication and is good friends with Janhvi Kapoor.

Now coming back to her uncanny similarities with Kiara Advani. Earlier this year, Tanisha Santoshi had shared a monochrome picture on her Instagram handle and it went crazy viral as the internet users found her look very similar to Kiara Advani from Kabir Singh or Shershaah. Calling her the doppelganger of the actress, many poured comments on her post. One wrote, “Looks Like Kiara”. Another one commented, “Kiaras twin, something uncanny”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanisha Santoshi (@tanisharsantoshi)

“Kiara Advani Twin”, another one penned, while one of them commented, “Isn’t she Kiara Advani From Shershaah”. Another netizen found similarity with Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh’s Preeti look and wrote, “Looking Like Kiara From Kabir Singh”. One of the comments can even be read as, “Did Karan Johar bring you in or is it his idea.”

Well, Kiara Advani on the other hand is all set for her movie Govinda Naam Mera along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar is to release tomorrow. Did you find any resemblance with Tanisha Santoshi? Let us know.

