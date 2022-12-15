Kamaal R Khan had his focus on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan so far. Apart from that, he also made some derogatory remarks about Sania Mirza, accusing her of stealing Shoaib Malik from his ex-wife. Out of the blue, KRK is now back at targeting Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt led Brahmastra as he calls it the ‘biggest comedy film.’ Scroll below for all the details!

Most can recall that Kamaal was arrested back in September over his old tweets on the late Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Just not that, he was detained for the second time over allegedly demanding s*xual favours. The self-proclaimed critic later claimed that political pressure was being used against him by Bollywood members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KRK couldn’t review Brahmastra back then as he was in jail. He later also called the movie a super flop and mentioned how Karan Johar cannot blame him unlike most Bollywood members after their release fails at the box office. In the latest tweet, Kamaal has ended up brutally mocking Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer. He also indirectly accuses director Ayan Mukerji of consuming illegal substances while writing the script.

KRK tweeted, “Finally I watched film #Brahmashtra n what a brilliant comedy film. Undoubtedly it’s the biggest comedy film I have watched in my life. On each scene I was laughing like a mad. Ayaan Mukherjee must be taking special maal during making, Otherwise Nobody can make such a comedy film.”

Take a look at the viral tweet below:

Finally I watched film #Brahmashtra n what a brilliant comedy film. Undoubtedly it’s the biggest comedy film I have watched in my life. On each scene I was laughing like a mad. Ayaan Mukherjee must be taking special maal during making, Otherwise Nobody can make such a comedy film — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 14, 2022

Brahmastra turned out to be a sigh of relief for Bollywood amid big-budget movies continuously witnessing failures at the box office. Laal Singh Chaddha, Ram Setu, and Runway 34 were all disappointments while this fantasy film minted 244 crores and turned out to be an average affair.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: KRK Claims Karan Johar Tried Committing Suicide After Brahmastra’s ‘Huge Loss’, Mukesh Ambani Loaned Him 300 Crore, Adds “He Has Become Bankrupt”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News