With a twisted love story, dramatic life, and ultimate chaos, will Govinda prove to be the underdog who emerges through this victorious circle? Exploring the happy-go-lucky life of Govind A Waghmare (Vicky Kaushal), a struggling choreographer, the comedy thriller takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of laughter, romance, and thrill. Wedged between his marriage with Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) and love for his girlfriend, Suku (Kiara Advani), the three actors come together for an unconventional love triangle with dramatic turns and twists.

All things fall into place when the time is right. Govinda Naam Mera has been fortunate for having Director Shashank Khaitan’s vision for each role, fulfilled by his first choice of actors. His belief and conviction were trusted and worked on by this perfect cast, which makes Govinda Naam Mera, a perfect blend of comedy and thriller.

Shashank Khaitan says, “As a Director, I knew actors that could fit in just right and do complete justice to their role. When I reached out, everyone I wanted agreed to play these roles. It was like a dream come true, having people you wanted, play the roles that you saw them in. Every little suggestion made was incorporated and I believe that each of them delivered excellence, in the part they played. And I would not have had it any other way.”

Disney+ Hotstar will release this year’s biggest comedy thriller, Govinda Naam Mera, jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions. Presenting Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal in an all-new avatar, the complete family entertainer has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, the mass entertainer will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on 16th December, to kickstart the holiday season.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar on 16th December to watch the chaos that unfolds in Govinda’s life in Vicky Kaushal starrer, Govinda Naam Mera

