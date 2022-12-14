Ever since Katrina Kaif tied the knot with the love of her life Vicky Kaushal she has been getting trolled for looking like a pregnant lady but not announcing it. The actress enjoys a massive fanbase who follows every step of her. However, they have been waiting for the diva to announce their ‘good news’ soon. Well, time and again Kat has spurred rumours about her pregnancy news, and this time she did once again.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the movie Phone Bhoot along with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Well, on one hand as she has proved her worth as an actress in Bollywood, she has also shown her fashionista side to the industry. She has unique sartorial choices when it comes to fashion.

Last night at the Femina beauty awards in collaboration with Nykaa, Katrina Kaif came wearing a long shimmery kaleidoscope gown with noodle straps, a back slit, and backless detailing. She kept her look simple with stone-studded hoops and not much accessories. Completing the look with a glam makeup, Kat held the whole attention with her outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

However, in the dress, she kind of flaunted a bulged belly that looked like a bump. And as soon as the video was shared by a paparazzi page Instant Bollywood on their Instagram handle, netizens started noticing the bump and poured comments on the same. One wrote, “She looks pregnant 🤰 ❤️”, while another one penned, “she sure is pregnant..am already excited❤️❤️” One commented, “👶 baby on it way👏😂” One even asked, “Is that a baby bump?” Another comment was, “She’s 3 months pregnant… 😍” While one of the comment can be read as, “Vicky bhai ka kaushal nazar aaraha hai.”

What do you think? Will this time Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy news turn out to be true? Let us know in the comments!

