As they complete one year of marital bliss, star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wished each other on social media by posting never-seen-before wedding pictures.

Vicky shared a string of pictures on his Instagram and confessed his ever growing love for Katrina.

Vicky Kaushal wrote in the caption mentioning Katrina Kaif: “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine.”

Katrina Kaif too shared a slew of images from the wedding, which took place in Rajasthan last year. She wrote: “My ray of light. Happy one year.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

On the acting front, Vicky Kaushal awaits the release of ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, which also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Katrina Kaif will be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Salman Khan.

