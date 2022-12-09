While fans are still going gaga over Alia Bhatt’s post-pregnancy transformation, we are drooling Ranbir Kapoor pictures from the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The actor recently attended the event and his pictures from the same were going viral on the internet. Now, in a recent interview, Ranbir revealed his biggest insecurity and it includes his favourite sport ‘football’ and his kids. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ranbir got married to Alia in April this year and later in June, the couple announced their pregnancy. Last month, the couple became parents to a baby girl that they named ‘Raha’ and announced her birth on social media.

Now, speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Ranbir Kapoor revealed his biggest insecurity. Can you guess? The actor said, “My biggest insecurity is that when my children are 20 and 21, I will be 60 years old. Will I be able to play football with them? Will I be able to run with them?” as quoted by Brut India.

For those of you who don’t know, Ranbir Kapoor is a huge football fan and also co-owns a Mumbai City FC franchise in the ISL. We often spot him playing football with Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan and Arjun Kapoor to name a few.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram with a caption that read, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed parents!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

What are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor opening up on the biggest insecurity in his life? Tell us in the comments below.

