Shehnaaz Gill is hitting headlines every other day for all the reasons. Be it debuting in Bollywood with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan or creating a buzz with her music video ‘Ghani Sayaani’ with the rapper MC Square. However, for her recent appearance, she donned a blue coloured dress but got massively trolled for copying looks from other actresses and dishing out major attitude problems. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Shehnaaz rose to fame after her appearance in Bigg Boss 13 and her chemistry with Siddharth Shukla inside the house was the highlight of the show. Since Siddharth’s demise, it has been difficult for Sana to live her life but she turned the steering and created a name for herself.

A few hours back, a paparazzi page Instant Bollywood took to their Instagram handle and shared a video where Shehnaaz Gill and MC Square can be seen together as they stepped into the city to promote their music video. Sana looked very pretty in a dark blue coloured strapless off-shoulder body-hugging dress with fringe detailing at the lower bottom, giving it a mermaid look. However, she completed her look with subtle makeup and a tied her hair in a high ponytail.

However, as soon as the video hit the internet, the netizens started to troll the actress left, right, and centre. A few of them compared Shehnaaz Gill’s looks with Tejasswi Prakash. Do you remember, for Halloween, Tejasswi had donned Audrey Hepburn’s look? There she wore the almost same dress in the colour black. Well, one of the netizens wrote, “Copy cat hai ye ladki pura k pura sab actresses ko copy karti hai ye dress me ne tejassvi prakash pe deki thi”. The netizen further penned, “Is she copying the dress of tejasswi prakash? Isnt it the same? First kat now this 😮” Another one wrote, “why india comparing shenaz with katreena …shehnaaz zero beside her …..”

A few of them even trolled Shehnaaz Gill for showing off her attitude to the paps. One commented, “Ye bhi ab attitude vaali line me aa gyi”, while another one pointed, “Siddharth. Hote hue thik thi or big boss me bhi but abhi. To mam ka look hi change ho gya dress achchy nhi lagte. Phle mujhe bhut achchi lagti thi but abhi nhi.” One of the internet users typed, “Its so disrespectful she us too overconfident”. Another comment can be read as, “Shehnaaz gill pehle se bahut hi jyada badal gai hai …. Bekar behaviour ho gya hai bahut hi jyda…. friends aap sab khud hi dekho iss video mein…”

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

