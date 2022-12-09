Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is currently in the limelight over news of her engagement. She is all set to tie the knot with Apurva Padgaonkar next year. The announcement came almost 4 months after breakup with long-time boyfriend Varun Sood. Not only were fans disappointed but they ended up labelling her a ‘gold digger.’ Scroll below to know her reaction.

Divya recently celebrated her 30th birthday with media, close friends and family members. It was during this occasion that Apurva went down on his knees and proposed to her. Of course, it was a yes and pictures are viral all over the internet. Varun Sood took to his Twitter handle the next day and shared a cryptic tweet that consisted of nothing but a calm emoji!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a conversation with Times Of India, Divya Agarwal reacted to it all saying, “I would not want to comment on his reaction, but I would expect some sensitivity from fans regarding my engagement. I have been in relationships and have always been open about it, but that should not mean that netizens can say anything on my personal life.”

Divya Agarwal continued, “I am engaged now and they should show some sensitivity and not talk about my past relationship. I am in a very happy space and look forward to my life with Apurva.”

Well, Divya has clearly moved on and it is time of DivRun fans to accept the truth and be happy for her!

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal fell in love on the sets of Ace Of Space. They claimed to be best friends before the 2018 show as they helped each other cope with breakup from ex-partners Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma respectively. The duo had accused their former partners of cheating on them with each other.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16’s Wildcard Contestant Sreejita De Says There’s Nothing More To Expose Of Shalin Bhanot & Tina Datta’s Fake Relationship, Adds “Shalin Tu Bohut Hi Buddhu Dikh Raha Hai Hai Bahar’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News