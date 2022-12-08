Bigg Boss 16 viewers are in for a treat thanks to the arrival of wildcard contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house. In the recent episode, Sreejita De – who was the first BB16 contestant to be eliminated, and TV actor Vikas Manaktala stepped in as the season’s first wildcard contestant. Prior to entering the controversial show hosted by Salman Khan, the duo interacted with sections of the media.

During one such group chat with team Koimoi, Sreejita held nothing back as she spoke about her ‘friendship’ with Tina Datta and her Uttaran co-star’s romance with Shalin Bhanot. Read on to know all she had to say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about her game plan for her second innings in the Bigg Boss 16 house, Sreejita De said, “Mindset yahi hai ki kissi aur ke track me apne aap ko involve mat karo – kyuki waha har koi apne game khelne gaye hai aur log apka istemal karke aage baad jayenge. Apse advice leke aage baad jayenge. Toh apna advice apne liye kaam lagao aur apna game apne liye khelo.” She also added that she’s open to helping others with advice on the side too but her focus will be on herself.

Talking about who she would like to form alliances with inside the Bigg Boss 16 house – after seeing their game on TV, Sreejita De said, “Honestly, mera opinion zyada change nahi hua hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki mujhe kafi strong parak hai logo ke bare mein. Mujhe samaj me aata hai kon kaisa hai. As before, I had an equation with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, with Sajid Khan, with Shiv Thakare, with Soundarya Sharma – so it would be the same thing.” The Uttaran actress added, “(With regards to the paltans in the house) I don’t want to be part of any groups because mai sabke sath rehke ya sabke zhund mein chalke khelne wale me se nahi hu.”

Talking about her ‘friendship’ with Tina Datta, the wildcard contestant of BB16 said, “Bilkul friendship nahi hai. Kisne bola apko friendship hai? Woh toh jhoot bolti hai ki friendship hai – agar friendship hota toh peeth piche tohdi itni saare bakwaas baatein karti. Toh bilkul friendship nahi hai.” She continued, “I think kahi na kahi woh bohut scared thi to pick up any fights.” She added, “Friendship is not there, you will only see fire – and that is very obvious.”

During the same group interaction, Koimoi asked Sreejita De if she will be exposing the truth about Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s relationship – as seen by the audience, once she re-enters the Bigg Boss 16 house. Answering us, the actress said, “There is nothing to be exposed anymore. People are so irritated about this whole fake thing and about the confused Tina thing. People already know.” She continued, “Shayad mai andar se Shalin ko samjhane ke koshish karungi ki ‘bhaisaab tu bohut hi buddhu dikh raha hai hai bahar’ – par kahi na kahi mujhe lag raha hai usko pata bhi hai.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi to know more of what Sreejita De and Bigg Boss 16’s other wildcard contestant Vikas Manaktala had to say before entering the house.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16 Day 69 Written Updates: Housemates Left In Shock As Wildcard Contestants Enter, Tina Datta Breaks Down Owing To Soundarya Sharma’s Accusations

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News