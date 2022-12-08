Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen talking about his dog and how even his son and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is fond of them on the show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

He shares that he had a St Bernard and his problem was that being a dog whose breed lives in the snow, he would get hot in summer. Thus, Amitabh Bachchan used to be kept on an ice cube and would stay lying on that. He also tells that like him, Abhishek is also fond of dogs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the ‘KBC Juniors’ special episode, 11-year-old Manya Chamoli from Mohali, Punjab, will be taking over the hot seat and she will open up about her love for dogs and how she wants to own someday three dogs, based on the personalities of herself and her parents.

Amitabh Bachchan will also recall shooting for ‘Reshma Aur Shera’ in 1969. Later, the contestant also talks about her love for cooking and asks Bachchan to guess certain food items. She also shares her vision for a country where people are much more aware of their fundamental duties. Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: Game Of Thrones’ ‘Jon Snow’ Kit Harrington Was Called “On Your Way Lord Commander” By A Policeman After He Was ‘Bribed’ With A Spoiler

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News