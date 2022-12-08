Game Of Thrones happens to be one of the most popular and successful shows ever made in the history of cinema. From the storyline, to casts, everything about it was spectacular and became massively popular upon the release of the show. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Kit Harington who plays one of the lead characters on GOT named Jon Snow was not given a ‘speeding ticket’ by an officer if he revealed the fate of his role to him, haha. Scroll below to watch the video.

Kit appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and made this big revelation. It so happened that he was driving from his parents’ house one night and pulled over for ‘being a big naughty and going over the speed limit.’ His speed limit for obvious reasons didn’t go well with the police officer who threatened to issue him a ‘speeding ticket’.

The officer happened to be a fan of Game Of Thrones and gave two choices to Kit Harington in order to avoid his speeding limit. He asked if ‘Jon Snow’ was still alive in the 6th season of GOT or follow him to the police station. Haha!

Kit Harington then revealed the police officer’s statement to him and said, “I have to tell you, whether I take you into the police station depends on what your answer is.”

Poor Harington replied, “I’m alive next season.” Listening to his reply, the police officer said, “On your way Lord Commander. Keep the speed down this far south of the Wall.”

Watch the video below:

Haha, this is indeed one of the most entertaining conversations of Kit Harington. What are your thoughts on him bribing a police officer with a spoiler about Game Of Thrones? Tell us in the space below.

